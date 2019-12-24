Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Receives a Buy from Merrill Lynch

Austin Angelo- December 24, 2019, 12:51 PM EDT

Merrill Lynch analyst Curtis Nagle maintained a Buy rating on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.19.

Nagle has an average return of 16.4% when recommending Bed Bath & Beyond.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagle is ranked #4014 out of 5777 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bed Bath & Beyond is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.27, a -17.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.57 and a one-year low of $7.31. Currently, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average volume of 7.74M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. It operates through the Bed Bath & Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat!, Harmon or Harmon Face Values, buybuy BABY, and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus brands.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts