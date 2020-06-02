Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Receives a Buy from Merrill Lynch

In a report released yesterday, Curtis Nagle from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), with a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagle is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.2% and a 44.7% success rate. Nagle covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as At Home Group, Best Buy Co, and GameStop.

Bed Bath & Beyond has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.25, a -13.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Odeon Capital Group LLC also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Based on Bed Bath & Beyond’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 29, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.11 billion and GAAP net loss of $65.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.31 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $254 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. It operates through the Bed Bath & Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat!, Harmon or Harmon Face Values, buybuy BABY, and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus brands. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables. The company was founded by Warren Eisenberg and Leonard Feinstein in 1971 and is headquartered in Union, NJ.

