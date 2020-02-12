Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Receives a Buy from Merrill Lynch

In a report released today, Curtis Nagle from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.85.

Nagle has an average return of 6.8% when recommending Bed Bath & Beyond.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagle is ranked #2955 out of 5897 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bed Bath & Beyond with a $15.56 average price target, representing an 8.1% upside. In a report released today, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.57 and a one-year low of $7.31. Currently, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average volume of 6.42M.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. It operates through the Bed Bath & Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat!, Harmon or Harmon Face Values, buybuy BABY, and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus brands.