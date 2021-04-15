Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.1% and a 75.8% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Casey’s General.

Bed Bath & Beyond has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $30.57, which is a 27.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s market cap is currently $2.97B and has a P/E ratio of -15.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.42.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. It operates through the Bed Bath & Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat!, Harmon or Harmon Face Values, buybuy BABY, and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus brands. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables. The company was founded by Warren Eisenberg and Leonard Feinstein in 1971 and is headquartered in Union, NJ.

