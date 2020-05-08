Becton Dickinson (BDX) Receives a Buy from Wells Fargo

In a report released yesterday, Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Becton Dickinson (BDX). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $256.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegelsen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 64.3% success rate. Biegelsen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Becton Dickinson with a $258.57 average price target.

Based on Becton Dickinson’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.23 billion and net profit of $278 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.16 billion and had a net profit of $599 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 83 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BDX in relation to earlier this year.

Becton, Dickinson & Co. is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry and the general public. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery. The BD Life Sciences segment provides products for the safe collection and transport of diagnostics specimens, and instruments and reagent systems to detect infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections and cancers. The BD Interventional segment provides vascular, urology, oncology and surgical specialty products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities, alternate site facilities, and patients via Homecare business. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, NJ.