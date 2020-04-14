Becton Dickinson (BDX) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Kristen Stewart maintained a Hold rating on Becton Dickinson (BDX) yesterday and set a price target of $266.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $248.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Stewart is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 61.2% success rate. Stewart covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Becton Dickinson is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $266.45, implying an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $286.73 and a one-year low of $197.75. Currently, Becton Dickinson has an average volume of 2.29M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 83 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BDX in relation to earlier this year.

Becton, Dickinson & Co. is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry and the general public. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery. The BD Life Sciences segment provides products for the safe collection and transport of diagnostics specimens, and instruments and reagent systems to detect infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections and cancers. The BD Interventional segment provides vascular, urology, oncology and surgical specialty products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities, alternate site facilities, and patients via Homecare business. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, NJ.