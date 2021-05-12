Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) Receives a New Rating from Redburn Partners

In a report released yesterday, Redburn Partners from Redburn Partners initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $66.20.

Beam Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $109.40, a 90.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Beam Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $4.14B and has a P/E ratio of -14.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.33.

Beam Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes DNA base editing technologies for the treatment of human disease. Its licensed technology platform, which includes access to base editing technologies and associated technologies that enhance the scope of base editing. The company was founded by David R. Liu, Feng Zhang and J. Keith Joung on January 25, 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.