Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) Receives a Buy from William Blair

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 58.4% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Beam Therapeutics with a $47.00 average price target.

Beam Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $3.48B and has a P/E ratio of -21.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 16.94.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BEAM in relation to earlier this year.

Beam Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes DNA base editing technologies for the treatment of human disease. Its licensed technology platform, which includes access to base editing technologies and associated technologies that enhance the scope of base editing. The company was founded by David R. Liu, Feng Zhang and J. Keith Joung on January 25, 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.