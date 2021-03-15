Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) Receives a Buy from William Blair

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $97.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 61.3% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Beam Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $106.20.

Based on Beam Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6,000 and GAAP net loss of $34.45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6,000 and had a GAAP net loss of $19.01 million.

Beam Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes DNA base editing technologies for the treatment of human disease. Its licensed technology platform, which includes access to base editing technologies and associated technologies that enhance the scope of base editing. The company was founded by David R. Liu, Feng Zhang and J. Keith Joung on January 25, 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.