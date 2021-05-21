Beam Global (BEEM) Receives a New Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Vikram Bagri from Needham initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Beam Global (BEEM). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.51.

Beam Global has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.50.

Based on Beam Global’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.2 million and GAAP net loss of $2.34 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $495.9K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.39 million.

Envision Solar International, Inc. engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.