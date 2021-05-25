Beam Global (BEEM) Receives a Hold from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Hold rating on Beam Global (BEEM) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 59.6% and a 54.7% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Ceco Environmental.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Beam Global with a $57.67 average price target, a 122.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Needham also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Beam Global’s market cap is currently $220.7M and has a P/E ratio of -29.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.65.

Envision Solar International, Inc. engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.