Beam Global (BEEM) Has a New Rating from Needham

Beam Global (BEEM) received a Hold rating from Needham analyst Vikram Bagri yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Bagri is ranked #3974 out of 7499 analysts.

Beam Global has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $75.90 and a one-year low of $6.73. Currently, Beam Global has an average volume of 476.8K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Envision Solar International, Inc. engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.