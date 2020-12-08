Beacon Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Oshkosh (OSK)

In a report issued on December 4, Beacon Securities from Beacon reiterated a Buy rating on Oshkosh (OSK). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $83.41.

Oshkosh has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.20, representing a 7.5% upside. In a report issued on November 23, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $97.00 price target.

Oshkosh’s market cap is currently $5.77B and has a P/E ratio of 17.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.91.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 88 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OSK in relation to earlier this year.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment; Defense; Fire and Emergency; and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights. The Defense segment produces tactical wheeled vehicles; and supply parts and services for the United States military and other militaries around the world. The Fire and Emergency segment sells commercial and custom fire vehicles; simulators and emergency vehicles primarily for fire departments, airports and other governmental units; and broadcast vehicles for broadcasters and television stations. The Commercial segment includes McNeilus, CON-E-CO, London, Iowa Mold Tooling Co., Inc (IMT), and Oshkosh Commercial. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, WI.