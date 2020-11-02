Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh reiterated a Hold rating on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 49.8% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wesco International, HD Supply Holdings, and The Toro Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Beacon Roofing Supply is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.20.

The company has a one-year high of $37.18 and a one-year low of $11.67. Currently, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average volume of 514.7K.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.