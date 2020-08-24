BBX Capital (BBX) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on BBX Capital (BBX), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 53.4% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Kratos Defense, and Widepoint.

BBX Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.00.

Based on BBX Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $204 million and GAAP net loss of $28.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $246 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.65 million.

BBX Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, IT’SUGAR, and Other. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations. The BBX Capital Real Estate segment includes acquisition, development, construction, ownership, financing, and management of real estate and investments in real estate joint ventures. The Renin segment involves in the design, manufacture, and distribution of sliding doors, door systems and hardware, and home decor products and operates. The IT’SUGAR segment offers bulk candy, giant candy packaging, and novelty items that are purchased from third-party vendors and sold at its retail locations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.