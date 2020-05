Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) was Upgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) to Hold yesterday and set a price target of EUR52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.3% and a 33.1% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and Daimler.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.20, implying an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR48.00 price target.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s market cap is currently $33.31B and has a P/E ratio of 6.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.55.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Motorcycles segment focuses on the premium segment. The Financial Services segment offers credit financing, leasing and other services to retail customers. The Other Entities segment includes holding and group financing activities. The company was founded on March 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.