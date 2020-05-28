Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) was Upgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) received a Hold rating and a EUR52.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Michael Raab yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.00.

Raab has an average return of 24.2% when recommending Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft.

According to TipRanks.com, Raab is ranked #2118 out of 6650 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft with a $61.23 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $84.95 and a one-year low of $39.90. Currently, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average volume of 3,788.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Motorcycles segment focuses on the premium segment. The Financial Services segment offers credit financing, leasing and other services to retail customers. The Other Entities segment includes holding and group financing activities. The company was founded on March 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.