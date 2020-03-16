Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) Receives a Sell from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on March 13, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital maintained a Sell rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF), with a price target of EUR60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.17, close to its 52-week low of $48.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -11.2% and a 31.4% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Hermes International, and Dialog Semiconductor.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $86.49.

The company has a one-year high of $88.25 and a one-year low of $48.15. Currently, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average volume of 2,708.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities.