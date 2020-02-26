Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) Receives a Sell from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Alexandre Raverdy maintained a Sell rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.93, close to its 52-week low of $64.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Raverdy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 20.0% success rate. Raverdy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Daimler, and Peugeot.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $86.61.

Based on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $1.69 billion. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.6 billion.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities.