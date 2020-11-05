Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) Receives a Hold from Independent Research

Independent Research analyst Sven Diermeier maintained a Hold rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) today and set a price target of EUR66.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $73.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Diermeier is ranked #3662 out of 7028 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $83.16, a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR58.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $84.95 and a one-year low of $39.90. Currently, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average volume of 1,833.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Motorcycles segment focuses on the premium segment. The Financial Services segment offers credit financing, leasing and other services to retail customers. The Other Entities segment includes holding and group financing activities. The company was founded on March 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.