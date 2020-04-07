Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) Receives a Buy from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Jose Asumendi maintained a Buy rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) on April 5 and set a price target of EUR48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.77.

Asumendi noted:

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel fur BMW von 50 auf 48 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf “Overweight” belassen. In einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie kurzte Analyst Jose Asumendi nun schon zum zweiten Mal im Zuge der Covid-19-Krise seine Gewinnschatzungen fur den europaischen Autosektor. Er rechnet nun 2020 mit einem weltweiten Ruckgang der Autoproduktion von 19 Prozent im Jahresvergleich, nachdem er zuvor einen Ruckgang von neun Prozent prognostiziert hatte./ajx/zb Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.04.2020 / 21:43 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 00:15 / GMT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Asumendi is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.2% and a 37.8% success rate. Asumendi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Continental Aktiengesellschaft, and Daimler.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.19, representing a 26.5% upside. In a report issued on March 24, UBS also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR53.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $88.25 and a one-year low of $39.91. Currently, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average volume of 3,087.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Motorcycles segment focuses on the premium segment. The Financial Services segment offers credit financing, leasing and other services to retail customers. The Other Entities segment includes holding and group financing activities. The company was founded on March 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.