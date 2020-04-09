Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) Receives a Buy from J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan analyst Jose Asumendi maintained a Buy rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) today and set a price target of EUR48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.30.

Asumendi said:

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung fur BMW auf “Overweight” mit einem Kursziel von 48 Euro belassen. Nach der 25-Prozent-Rally der europaischen Autowerte in den vergangenen zweieinhalb Wochen seien die Anleger nun verunsichert uber die weitere Richtung der Kurse, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Das zweite Quartal durfte fur die Industrie wegen der Corona-Krise dramatisch ausfallen. Die zeitlich noch unklare Markterholung werde von China ausgehen, dann Europa erreichen und am Ende Nordamerika./edh/fba Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / 00:03 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / 00:15 / BST Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Asumendi is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 43.5% success rate. Asumendi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Continental Aktiengesellschaft, and Daimler.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.37, a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Based on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $29.37 billion and net profit of $1.38 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24.48 billion and had a net profit of $1.3 billion.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Motorcycles segment focuses on the premium segment. The Financial Services segment offers credit financing, leasing and other services to retail customers. The Other Entities segment includes holding and group financing activities. The company was founded on March 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.