Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) Got Some Good News

In a report released yesterday, Philippe Houchois from Jefferies upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) to Buy, with a price target of EUR115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $99.01, close to its 52-week high of $105.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Houchois is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.7% and a 63.6% success rate. Houchois covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Stellantis, Ford Motor, and Daimler.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $103.25, representing a 4.7% upside. In a report issued on March 19, Societe Generale also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR105.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $105.70 and a one-year low of $47.43. Currently, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average volume of 1,918.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Motorcycles segment focuses on the premium segment. The Financial Services segment offers credit financing, leasing and other services to retail customers. The Other Entities segment includes holding and group financing activities. The company was founded on March 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.