Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Tom Narayan maintained a Hold rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) on January 28 and set a price target of EUR76.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Narayan is ranked #5077 out of 5868 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $89.67.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s market cap is currently $48.29B and has a P/E ratio of 8.69. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.77.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities.