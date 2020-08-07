Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) Gets a Buy Rating from DZ BANK AG

In a report released today, Michael Punzet from DZ BANK AG maintained a Buy rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Punzet is ranked #3680 out of 6876 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft with a $74.91 average price target, which is a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR80.00 price target.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s market cap is currently $42.98B and has a P/E ratio of 8.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.61.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Motorcycles segment focuses on the premium segment. The Financial Services segment offers credit financing, leasing and other services to retail customers. The Other Entities segment includes holding and group financing activities. The company was founded on March 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.