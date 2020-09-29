Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) Gets a Buy Rating from Bernstein

In a report released today, Arndt Ellinghorst from Bernstein maintained a Buy rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF), with a price target of EUR90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.91.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.26, implying an 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 24, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR80.00 price target.

Based on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $19.43 billion and GAAP net loss of $230 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $25.2 billion and had a net profit of $1.45 billion.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Motorcycles segment focuses on the premium segment. The Financial Services segment offers credit financing, leasing and other services to retail customers. The Other Entities segment includes holding and group financing activities. The company was founded on March 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.