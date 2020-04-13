BayCom (BCML) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss maintained a Buy rating on BayCom (BCML) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.18, close to its 52-week low of $10.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.4% and a 37.9% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BayCom with a $19.00 average price target.

Based on BayCom’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $21.92 million and net profit of $4.59 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.52 million and had a net profit of $2.62 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BCML in relation to earlier this year.

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on November 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.