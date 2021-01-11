Baxter International (BAX) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Buy rating on Baxter International (BAX) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 75.0% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Intuitive Surgical, and Becton Dickinson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Baxter International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $94.00, a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $95.19 and a one-year low of $69.10. Currently, Baxter International has an average volume of 3.02M.

Baxter International, Inc. provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems; and pharmacy automation, software and services. It operates through the following segment: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Davis Baxter in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.