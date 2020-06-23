Baxter International (BAX) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Suraj Kalia from Oppenheimer initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Baxter International (BAX) and a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $83.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 51.9% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Baxter International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $97.00.

The company has a one-year high of $95.19 and a one-year low of $69.10. Currently, Baxter International has an average volume of 3.12M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BAX in relation to earlier this year.

Baxter International, Inc. provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems; and pharmacy automation, software and services. It operates through the following segment: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Davis Baxter in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.