Baxter International (BAX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Citigroup and Piper Sandler gave Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Buy rating on Baxter International today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $78.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 60.7% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Intuitive Surgical, and Becton Dickinson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Baxter International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $96.50, implying a 19.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 1, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $94.00 price target.

Based on Baxter International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.72 billion and net profit of $246 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.83 billion and had a net profit of $313 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BAX in relation to earlier this year.

Baxter International, Inc. provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems; and pharmacy automation, software and services. It operates through the following segment: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Davis Baxter in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

