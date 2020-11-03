Baxter International (BAX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Piper Sandler and Oppenheimer gave Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Buy rating on Baxter International yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 54.0% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Intuitive Surgical, and Becton Dickinson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Baxter International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $94.44, which is a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Baxter International’s market cap is currently $40.19B and has a P/E ratio of 43.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.79.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BAX in relation to earlier this year.

Baxter International, Inc. provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems; and pharmacy automation, software and services. It operates through the following segment: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Davis Baxter in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.