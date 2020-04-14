Baxter International (BAX) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Kristen Stewart maintained a Hold rating on Baxter International (BAX) yesterday and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Stewart is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 61.2% success rate. Stewart covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Edwards Lifesciences, and Boston Scientific.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Baxter International with a $93.60 average price target.

Baxter International’s market cap is currently $43.62B and has a P/E ratio of 43.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.03.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Baxter International, Inc. provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems; and pharmacy automation, software and services. It operates through the following segment: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Davis Baxter in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.