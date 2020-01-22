Bausch Health Companies (BHC) was Upgraded to a Hold Rating at Wells Fargo

Bausch Health Companies (BHC) received a Hold rating from Wells Fargo analyst David Maris today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Maris is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -4.9% and a 39.0% success rate. Maris covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

Bausch Health Companies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.40.

The company has a one-year high of $31.97 and a one-year low of $18.72. Currently, Bausch Health Companies has an average volume of 3.54M.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.