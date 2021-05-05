Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Gary Nachman maintained a Hold rating on Bausch Health Companies (BHC) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Nachman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 43.3% success rate. Nachman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Horizon Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bausch Health Companies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $34.80 and a one-year low of $14.86. Currently, Bausch Health Companies has an average volume of 4.6M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 157 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BHC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bausch Health Companies Inc is a global specialty pharmaceutical, consumer health, and medical device company with a focus on branded products for the dermatology, gastrointestinal, and ophthalmology markets.

Read More on BHC: