Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Balaji Prasad from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Bausch Health Companies (BHC), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.5% and a 25.0% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Bausch Health Companies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.70, which is a 79.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.97 and a one-year low of $11.15. Currently, Bausch Health Companies has an average volume of 5.36M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BHC in relation to earlier this year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc is a global specialty pharmaceutical, consumer health, and medical device company with a focus on branded products for the dermatology, gastrointestinal, and ophthalmology markets.