Bassett Furniture (BSET) Initiated with a Buy at Noble Financial

In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Bassett Furniture (BSET) and a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 62.5% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bassett Furniture with a $25.00 average price target.

Bassett Furniture’s market cap is currently $201.5M and has a P/E ratio of -18.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.46.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. manufactures, markets and retails home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores and single-vendor branded retailers. The Logistical Services segment offers shipping, delivery, and warehousing services. The company was founded by John David Bassett, Sr. in 1902 and is headquartered in Bassett, VA.