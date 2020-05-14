Barrington Thinks Virtusa’s Stock is Going to Recover

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on Virtusa (VRTU) today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.11, close to its 52-week low of $19.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.7% and a 35.0% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Virtusa is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.50, which is a 53.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Based on Virtusa’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $335 million and net profit of $12.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $315 million and had a net profit of $12.58 million.

Virtusa Corp. engages in the provision of information technology consulting, technology implementation, and application outsourcing services. Its services includes business process management, application services, infrastructure management, enterprise information management, independent validation services, platforming, mobility, enterprise resource planning, business consulting, customer experience management, and cloud. The company was founded by Krishan A. Canekeratne, Tushara Canekeratne and John Gillis in November 1996 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.