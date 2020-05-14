Barrington Thinks TEGNA’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on TEGNA (TGNA), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.15, close to its 52-week low of $9.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.2% and a 41.5% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

TEGNA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00, implying a 49.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.31 and a one-year low of $9.61. Currently, TEGNA has an average volume of 3.9M.

TEGNA, Inc. engages in the provision of media services. It offers TEGNA Marketing Solutions, a one-stop shop that helps businesses through a suite of services and solutions that reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. The company was founded by Frank E. Gannett in 1906 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.