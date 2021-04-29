Barrington Thinks Strategic Education’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Strategic Education (STRA), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $78.10, close to its 52-week low of $76.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 53.0% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Strategic Education has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $110.00.

Strategic Education’s market cap is currently $2.04B and has a P/E ratio of 22.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 20.49.

Strategic Education, Inc. engages in the provision of educational services. It focuses on improving college affordability, student engagement and workforce readiness. It provides direct path between learning and employment through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills for high-demand markets. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.