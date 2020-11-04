Barrington Thinks National Cinemedia’s Stock is Going to Recover

Barrington analyst James Goss maintained a Buy rating on National Cinemedia (NCMI) today and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.13, close to its 52-week low of $1.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.9% and a 37.7% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for National Cinemedia with a $3.69 average price target, implying a 70.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.85 and a one-year low of $1.62. Currently, National Cinemedia has an average volume of 777.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NCMI in relation to earlier this year.

National CineMedia, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events. National CineMedia was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

