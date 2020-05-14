Barrington Thinks Kar Auction Services’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Kar Auction Services (KAR), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.54, close to its 52-week low of $9.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 36.9% success rate. Prestopino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, PowerFleet, and Cars.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kar Auction Services with a $18.00 average price target, implying a 53.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Based on Kar Auction Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $646 million and net profit of $2.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $690 million and had a net profit of $77.8 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KAR in relation to earlier this year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc. engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following three segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole care auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America. The AFC segment provides floor plan financing to independent used vehicle dealers. The company was founded on November 9, 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.

