Barrington Thinks InnerWorkings’ Stock is Going to Recover

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke maintained a Buy rating on InnerWorkings (INWK) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.50, close to its 52-week low of $0.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 44.7% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Echo Global Logistics.

InnerWorkings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

Based on InnerWorkings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $320 million and GAAP net loss of $4.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $294 million and had a GAAP net loss of $29.76 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of INWK in relation to earlier this year.

InnerWorkings, Inc. engages in the provision of marketing execution solutions. It includes procurement of marketing materials, branded merchandise, product packaging, and retail displays. It operates through the following segment: North America, EMEA, and LATAM. The North America segment includes operations in the United States, and Canada. The EMEA segment comprises of operations in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The LATAM segment focuses its operations in Mexico, Central America, and South America. The Other segment consists of intersegment eliminations, shared service activities, and unallocated corporate expenses. The company was founded by Scott A. Frisoni, Richard A. Heise Jr., John McIntyre and Eric Paul Lefkofsky in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.