Barrington Thinks Heritage-Crystal Clean’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Kevin Steinke from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.33, close to its 52-week low of $11.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 47.1% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Echo Global Logistics, and Heidrick & Struggles.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Heritage-Crystal Clean with a $19.33 average price target, a 31.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $19.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.58 and a one-year low of $11.30. Currently, Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average volume of 52.43K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HCCI in relation to earlier this year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services. The Oil Business segment comprises of used oil collection, recycled fuel oil sales, used oil re-refining activities, and used oil filter removal and disposal services. The company was founded by Joseph Chalhoub in 1999 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.