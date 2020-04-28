Barrington Thinks GP Strategies’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on GP Strategies (GPX), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.40, close to its 52-week low of $5.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.0% and a 36.6% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

GP Strategies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $16.69 and a one-year low of $5.79. Currently, GP Strategies has an average volume of 64.02K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GPX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, e-Learning services, system hosting, training business process outsourcing and consulting services to companies in the electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial and other industries as well as to government agencies. The Professional & Technical Services segment provides training, consulting, engineering and technical services, including lean consulting, emergency preparedness, safety and regulatory compliance, chemical demilitarization and environmental services to large companies in the manufacturing, steel, pharmaceutical and petrochemical industries, federal and state government agencies and large government contractors. The Sandy Training & Marketing segment provides custom product sales training. The Performance Readiness Solutions provides performance consulting and technology consulting services, including platform adoption, end-user training, change management, knowledge management, customer product training outsourcing and sales enablement solutions in industries such as manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare, life sciences, consumer products, financial, telecommunications, services and higher education as well as the public sector. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.