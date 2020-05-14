Barrington Thinks Discovery’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Discovery (DISCA), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.82, close to its 52-week low of $17.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.2% and a 41.5% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

Discovery has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.69, representing a 41.4% upside. In a report issued on May 7, MKM Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Based on Discovery’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.68 billion and net profit of $377 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.71 billion and had a net profit of $384 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DISCA in relation to earlier this year.

Discovery, Inc. is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks, International Networks, Education and Other, and Corporate and Inter-segment Eliminations. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science. The International Networks segment consists of international television networks and websites. The Education and Other segment offers curriculum-based product and service offerings. The Corporate and Inter-segment Eliminations segment represents unallocated corporate amounts. The company was founded by John S. Hendricks in September 1982 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

