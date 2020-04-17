Barrington Thinks Commercial Vehicle Group’s Stock is Going to Recover

Barrington analyst Christopher Howe maintained a Buy rating on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.35, close to its 52-week low of $1.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 47.3% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbus Mckinnon, Woodward, and Harsco.

Commercial Vehicle Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

The company has a one-year high of $9.78 and a one-year low of $1.24. Currently, Commercial Vehicle Group has an average volume of 263.7K.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. engages in the supply of cab related products and systems for the global commercial vehicle markets, including medium-and heavy-duty truck market, medium and heavy-construction vehicle market, military, bus and agriculture, specialty transportation, and recreational. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating Segment. The Electrical Systems Segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components (Trim), cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers and controls. The Global Seating Segment includes seats and seating systems (Seats), office seating, and aftermarket seats and components. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, OH.