Barrington Thinks Cars’ Stock is Going to Recover

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Cars (CARS) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.82, close to its 52-week low of $3.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 42.2% success rate. Prestopino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, PowerFleet, and NIC.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cars is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.94.

Based on Cars’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $148 million and GAAP net loss of $787 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $154 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.03 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CARS in relation to earlier this year.

Cars.com, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive products and services through online automotive classifieds. It offers a digital automotive marketplace search engine, which connects buyers and sellers. The firm also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships. The company was founded by Mitch Golub, William Swislow, and Alex Vetter in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.