Barrington Thinks Carriage Services’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Carriage Services (CSV), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.90, close to its 52-week low of $13.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.0% and a 31.8% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

Carriage Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

The company has a one-year high of $28.50 and a one-year low of $13.61. Currently, Carriage Services has an average volume of 152.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services and products in the United States of America. It operates through the following segments: Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services. The Cemetery Operations segment provide interment rights and related merchandise, such as markers and outer burial containers. The company was founded by Melvin C. Payne in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.