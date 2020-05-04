Barrington Thinks Cardtronics’ Stock is Going to Recover

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on Cardtronics (CATM) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.60, close to its 52-week low of $15.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 38.8% success rate. Prestopino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, PowerFleet, and Cars.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cardtronics with a $31.00 average price target, which is a 50.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Cardtronics’ market cap is currently $915.8M and has a P/E ratio of 19.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.88.

Cardtronics plc engages in the provision of automated consumer financial services through automated teller machines and multi-function financial services kiosks. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe & Africa, and Australia & New Zealand. The North America segment represents automated teller machine (ATM) operations in the Unites States, Puerto Rico. Canada, and Mexico. The Europe & Africa segment involves ATM operation in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, and i-design group plc. The Australia & New Zealand segment includes ATM operations in Australia and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.