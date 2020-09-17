Barrington Thinks Cardtronics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Cardtronics (CATM), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.40, close to its 52-week low of $15.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 46.9% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cardtronics with a $35.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $47.41 and a one-year low of $15.71. Currently, Cardtronics has an average volume of 476.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CATM in relation to earlier this year.

Cardtronics plc engages in the provision of automated consumer financial services through automated teller machines and multi-function financial services kiosks. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe & Africa, and Australia & New Zealand. The North America segment represents automated teller machine (ATM) operations in the Unites States, Puerto Rico. Canada, and Mexico. The Europe & Africa segment involves ATM operation in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, and i-design group plc. The Australia & New Zealand segment includes ATM operations in Australia and New Zealand. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.